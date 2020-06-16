Airlines to ban passengers not wearing masks

(CNN) – United Airlines said it will start blacklisting passengers who refuse to wear face masks. The airline plans to roll out the new policy on Thursday, June 18.
The policy will require flight attendants to ask passengers whose faces are not covered to use a mask. Those passengers will be offered a mask if they don’t have their own.
But if they still say ‘no,’ their names could be put on an internal restriction list when they reach their destination. After that, United flights could be off-limits to those passengers for a while.
American Airlines announced a similar policy Monday night.
