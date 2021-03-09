Alcorn State partners with Claiborne Co. EMA for COVID-19 vaccination site

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University announced a partnership with Claiborne County’s Office of Emergency Management to establish a COVID-19 vaccination site on the university’s campus.

A drive-through facility will be available March 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Vaccinations will be given on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All appointments for vaccinations at the Alcorn State University site must be made through MSDH’s vaccine appointment system and will be based on the eligibility guidelines established by the agency. Appointments cannot be made with university or county offices.

To make an appointment, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453. Appointments are expected to become available on the state site beginning Tuesday, March 9.