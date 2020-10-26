Alcorn State University announces commencement ceremonies

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University announced it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the Fall Class of 2020 and Spring Class of 2020 Saturday, November 21, in the Jack Spinks Stadium-Marino Casem Field. The Golden Class of 1970 will also be honored on November 21.

According to university leaders, tickets will be required, and masks are mandatory.

“Commencement is a joyous time for the University to celebrate our students’ accomplishments and bid them farewell,” said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn State University. “This year’s ceremony holds special meaning. As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, COVID-19, we are excited to honor our fall 2020 graduates and also celebrate our spring 2020 and Golden Class of 1970, whose opportunity to walk across the commencement stage was delayed.”

Temperatures will be taken of every person entering the campus at each gate. Graduates’ temperatures will be checked at the assembly area. Masks will be required for all attendees and participants. No one will be allowed to enter without their mask. The university will provide specific details on safety protocols in subsequent messages regarding the ceremonies.

Commencement ceremonies for the Spring Class of 2020 and Golden Class of 1970 will be held at 10 a.m. Commencement ceremonies for the Fall Class of 2020 will be held at 2 p.m.

Additional details related to the commencements will be forthcoming by separate communications, and updates will also be posted on a “Commencement” page on the University’s website as they are available.

