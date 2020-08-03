Alcorn State University announces phased return to campus

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University leaders announced the college will implement a phased return to campus for students.

Beginning August 17, 2020, learning will be 100% online for the first three weeks of the fall semester. Starting on Aug. 15, 2020, the university will phase-in the return of residential students over several weekends.

The residential halls will open according to the following schedule with move-ins scheduled by appointment. Residential students may elect to remain home during the virtual start and return during the weekend of September 6-8, 2020. Students can visit the residential life web page for up-to-date information and schedule their move-in times.

Aug. 15-16: Burrus Hall, Revel Hall

Aug. 22-23: Robinson Hall, Honors Hall, Natchez Campus

Aug. 29-30: Heritage Village B and D

Sept. 6-8: Heritage Village A and C, Lott Hall

University leaders said in-person instruction on September 9, 2020. Courses will be conducted with reduced class sizes and will follow the guidelines and protocols outlined in the university’s safe return to campus plan available on its “A Brave Start” webpage. Courses scheduled as 100% online courses, will continue to be delivered virtually. The university will reopen various dining options, library services and student activities with significant restrictions in place.

For more detailed information, visit Alcorn’s “A Brave Start” webpage.

LATEST STORIES: