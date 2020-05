LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University’s Office of Student Engagement shared its resources with a shelter in Vicksburg to help those in need due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The office donated non-perishable food items to the River City Rescue Mission Friday, April 24.

The items were initially donated to Alcorn’s Brave Market, which was formed by outgoing Miss Alcorn State University Jakhia Gray to help students in need of food or personal items.