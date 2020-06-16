All-American Youth Barrel Race arrives at MS State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People from across the United States will be at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds this week for the 19th Annual All-American Youth Barrel Race. Nearly 1,000 young riders are expected to take part in the competition.

“The girls and boys that we brought here this week are students that met certain criteria at the ranch. They were able to ride and keep a schedule this year,” said Andy Blalock, with Grassland Ranch.

Those in charge of the event said it almost didn’t happen due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The reopening of Mississippi could be a factor in the large crowd.

“We still have to feed the horses. We still have to shoes them and then vet them. And then we can’t go anywhere with them. So to finally get released and come somewhere that has something to do with it,” said Blalock.

The event is from Tuesday, June 16, through Saturday, June 20. During this event, food truck vendors from North American Midway Entertainment will be open 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21.

