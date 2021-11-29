All Mississippi adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced all adults ages 18 or older are now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.

You must fit the following eligibility requirements to receive a booster shot:

You are 18-years-old or older

You have been fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine

It has been at least six months since your last shot of either vaccine

Or:

You are 18-years-old or older

You have been fully vaccinated with one shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

It has been at least two months since your last shot

MSDH officials said booster shots help to maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

Appointments can be made at all county health department clinics. Make an appointment here or call (877)-978-6453. Make sure to bring your vaccination card to your appointment. The date of your last shot will be verified at your appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are still available statewide. Find out where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine here or visit any county health department.