All students at Sumrall High ordered to quarantine due to COVID-19

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District ordered students at Sumrall High School to quarantine at home for two weeks starting on Thursday, October 15. According to Mississippi Free Press, there are about 600 students at the high school.

The report stated parents were alerted by the school district on Wednesday. District leaders said the cases were traced to events and activities outside the school setting.

Students will continue learning online for the next two weeks. In-person classes are expected to resume on October 29, 2020. All extracurricular activities have been suspended.

On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said events like indoor parties and extracurriculars are driving the transmission of the virus in the state.

