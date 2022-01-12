Almost 4,000 Mississippi students out of school due to COVID-19 infections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost 4,000 Mississippi students were out the week most schools returned after winter break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Clarion Ledger reported 3,854 students had COVID-19 from January 3 to January 7. The last report showed 292 students with a new COVID-19 infection from December 13 to December 17.

The recent report by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) showed more than 10,000 students and nearly 900 teachers were quarantined the week of January 3 to January 7.

On Tuesday, Children’s of Mississippi reported most of the children admitted to the hospital specifically for COVID-19 are unvaccinated or are younger than five-years-old and don’t qualify for vaccination.

Doctors said children who return to in-person learning should take precautions:

Wear a face mask

Use appropriate hand hygiene

Social distance when possible

Children who are feverish or exhibiting any other symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home from school to reduce the virus’ spread.