Alzheimer’s Association connects students and seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Alzheimer’s Association, Palladium Hospice, and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars are working to help bring smiles and some comfort to people in nursing homes, many who have been isolated since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students have been connecting with those in long-term care facilities.
Ken Davis at Seashore Highlands in Gulfport spoke with Jackson State University student Kelechi Greene.

Ken Davis: What do you plan to do when you get finally graduated out of college?
Kelechi Greene: I want to look at PA programs, so physician assistant programs. There’s a lot of beneifts.
Ken Davis: Oh I hope you the best. I just hope we make it out of this COVID-19.

The name of the program is Bridging the Distance.

