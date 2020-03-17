1  of  2
Breaking News
Nine new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 21 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next 3 weeks

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand of those items.

The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads and more people shop online at home. 

Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5. It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories