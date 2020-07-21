Amazon Prime Day delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN) – Amazon will postpone its Prime Day sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place in mid-July.

Amazon said, “This year, we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supported our customers and selling partners.”

The company said it will share more details soon.

Prime members in India are in luck. Amazon announced Prime Day there is on for August 6 and 7.

