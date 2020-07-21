Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Amazon Prime Day delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Amazon will postpone its Prime Day sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place in mid-July.

Amazon said, “This year, we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supported our customers and selling partners.”

The company said it will share more details soon.

Prime members in India are in luck. Amazon announced Prime Day there is on for August 6 and 7.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories