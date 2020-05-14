Amazon to produce face shields for doctors, public

(CNN) – Amazon announced Thursday it will start mass producing hundreds of thousands of protective face shields for medical workers. The e-commerce giant said eventually, the face shields will be produced for the general public.

The gear allows for plastic shields to snap onto a 3D printed headpiece. According to Amazon, the National Institutes of Health approved the design.

So far, 10,000 masks have been donated. Amazon officials said 20,000 more are on the way.

The efforts comes in addition to the company’s previous announcement that it’s developing coronavirus testing capacity. However, policy makers have requested Amazon about its safety policies for its frontline warehouse and delivery employees.