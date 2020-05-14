1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Amazon to produce face shields for doctors, public

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Amazon announced Thursday it will start mass producing hundreds of thousands of protective face shields for medical workers. The e-commerce giant said eventually, the face shields will be produced for the general public.

The gear allows for plastic shields to snap onto a 3D printed headpiece. According to Amazon, the National Institutes of Health approved the design.

So far, 10,000 masks have been donated. Amazon officials said 20,000 more are on the way.

The efforts comes in addition to the company’s previous announcement that it’s developing coronavirus testing capacity. However, policy makers have requested Amazon about its safety policies for its frontline warehouse and delivery employees.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories