Amber Specialty Pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody treatment

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug Bamlanivimab. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration cleared emergency use of Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The drug is for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. (Courtesy of Eli Lilly via AP)

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Amber Specialty Pharmacy is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment to Mississippians.

The treatment is infused medications bamlanivimab and etesevimab, also known as BAM. It was authorized by the FDA for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain patients.

Eligible patients include adults and adolescents 12 years old or older who weigh at least 88 pounds and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or the need for hospitalization.

The treatment will be administered in Flowood at 3010 Lakeland Cove, Suite I-2.