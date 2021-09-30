Amber Specialty Pharmacy offering monoclonal antibody treatment

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Amber Specialty Pharmacy is now offering monoclonal antibody treatment to Mississippians.
The treatment is infused medications bamlanivimab and etesevimab, also known as BAM. It was authorized by the FDA for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in certain patients.
Eligible patients include adults and adolescents 12 years old or older who weigh at least 88 pounds and who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or the need for hospitalization.
The treatment will be administered in Flowood at 3010 Lakeland Cove, Suite I-2.