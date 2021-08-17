American Federation of Teachers-MS encourages school leaders to “follow the science”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Federation of Teachers-MS encouraged school leaders across the state to “follow the science” when it comes to COVID-19.

The federation released the following statement:

COVID 19 and its variants have taught us to protect ourselves and those we love. We have learned that wearing a suitable mask and getting vaccinated changes the severity of the virus and can be lifesaving, similarly to the Flu or Pneumonia vaccine.

The American Federation of Teachers-MS has kept its membership informed through the Mississippi State Department of Health Epidemiologist.

AFT-MS became concerned about misinformation when our Governor referred to the guidelines and protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control as “silly” and “foolish”. Despite this attempt to make light of a very dangerous virus during a dreaded and deadly pandemic, we must listen to and follow the protocols of:

*Wearing a mask * Social Distancing *Proper Hygiene *Vaccination

Teachers, students, and families rely on the educational leadership by School Districts, School Superintendents, and School Administrators to take the proper steps to keep all safe.

Therefore, AFT-MS calls on the organizations and associations of School Districts, Superintendents and School Administrators to be the heroes and sheroes for our schools and all who attend or work there, and follow the science set forth by the CDC. Any hesitancy by anyone can be met with the science for living.

Let us not lose anymore 8th graders or any other grade level student and, keep our teachers and education workforce protected.

Be the One who steps up and speaks up!

American Federation of Teachers-MS