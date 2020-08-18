American Federation of Teachers-MS Union responds to Gov. Reeves executive orders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Federation of Teachers-MS Union responded to Governor Tate Reeves’ executive orders that limit K-12 extracurricular activities.

Read the full statement below:

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves discussed his executive orders to accommodate fall sporting events at MS public schools, including the presence of spectators, on Face the Nation. Many colleges and universities are sensibly moving their official programs to the spring, which questions the Governor’s claim that he feels this decision is necessary for those athletes looking for scholarships to college. Clearly, opportunities for athletes will still be available. Sports should not be a reason to endanger our students and teachers.

Moreover, in-person teaching and learning has to be reconsidered in light of Mississippi’s COVID-19 positivity rate being at 23%, the highest in the nation. It is possible to save the lives of our students and their families, teachers and school related personnel, if we just slow down. Governor Reeves should encourage all superintendents to go to virtual learning; following the numbers reported on confirmed cases and the quarantine of students and staff. The launching of new COVID-19 initiatives with telehealth coverage and testing of teachers and staff is commendable.

However, do we want to continue disrupting teaching and learning with so many teachers and students at, or will go home under a 14 to 21 day quarantine?

American Federation of Teachers-MS Union