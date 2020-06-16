Ameristar to lay off 150 employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Post, Ameristar Casino is expected to lay off 150 employees beginning August 15, 2020, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The newspaper reported the announcement was sent to city leaders in a letter. According to the letter, the layoffs “will be permanent, but the facility will remain open.”

In the letter, the company said “these layoffs at Ameristar Casino are the unfortunate result of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were sudden, dramatic and beyond our control.”

On March 16, the Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all of the state’s casinos to close due to COVID-19. The casinos were allowed to reopen on May 21 under strict social distancing guidelines.

