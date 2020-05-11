1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Amtrak now requires riders to wear face masks

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Amtrak is requiring all its passengers to wear face masks, starting Monday, May 11. The rule applies to customers in all Amtrak stations, trains and transit buses.

The company announced Friday it will reopen a modified version of its Acela commuter train service on the northeast corridor on June 1.

Amtrak employees who work with customers are also required to wear masks.

The masks can be taken off when passengers are sitting alone or with a travel partner and when they’re eating or in private rooms. Passengers must bring their own masks

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories