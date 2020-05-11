Amtrak now requires riders to wear face masks

(CNN) – Amtrak is requiring all its passengers to wear face masks, starting Monday, May 11. The rule applies to customers in all Amtrak stations, trains and transit buses.

The company announced Friday it will reopen a modified version of its Acela commuter train service on the northeast corridor on June 1.

Amtrak employees who work with customers are also required to wear masks.

The masks can be taken off when passengers are sitting alone or with a travel partner and when they’re eating or in private rooms. Passengers must bring their own masks