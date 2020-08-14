Angels on the Bluff in Natchez canceled due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Angels on the Bluff has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the Natchez Democrat.

The tour usually takes place each fall at the Natchez City Cemetery. The Natchez Cemetery Association Board said they plan to resume the tour when they’re safely able to do so.

The event features live actors, dancers and musicians who portray the stories of people laid to rest in the cemetery. It also serves as the cemetery’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Contributions to upkeep at the Natchez City Cemetery can still be made by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1738, Natchez Mississippi, 39121.

