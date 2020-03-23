Breaking News
42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

Another attempt to move ahead on virus aid package snags

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has run into more roadblocks trying to complete a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package. At the Capitol, tempers flared and emotions were raw as senators wrangled over critically needed aid.

Democrats blocked another vote to advance the package. They’re trying to steer more of the assistance to public health and workers. They argue the package is tilted toward corporations.

President Donald Trump sounded a note of impatience about the two weeks of suspended public activities his administration recommended Americans live through starting a week ago.

He tweeted that the remedies might be worse than the outbreak. That contradicts the advice of medical experts across the country.

