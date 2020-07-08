AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Harvard players, students and fans celebrate their 45-27 win over Yale after an NCAA college football game at Fenway Park in Boston. Harvard defeated Yale. The Ivy League has canceled all fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(AP) – A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league left open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if outbreak is better controlled by then.

The decision was described to the AP by a person speaking on the condition of anonymity in advance of the official announcement. The move could have ripple effects throughout the big business of college sports.

Football players in the Power Five conferences have already begun workouts for a season that starts on Aug. 29.

