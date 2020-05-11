AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

NEW YORK (AP) – A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.

The plan Monday envisions expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020. Spring training would start in early to mid-June.

Each team would play about 82 regular-season games, most against opponents in its own division.

Postseason play would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wild cards in each league to four.