Army beginning increased virus screening for new recruits

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Army is beginning increased health screenings for all new soldier recruits arriving at the four basic training centers around the country in order to detect the new coronavirus.

Army Gen. Paul Funk, head of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, says personnel at the bases spent Monday rehearsing the new screening, learning how to spot symptoms and interview recruits.

The enhanced screening will affect as many at 1,000 recruits a week for the Army’s active duty, National Guard and Reserve for the near future. That number will grow later this spring and summer as the number of new soldiers entering the service increases.