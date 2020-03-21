Army closes recruiting stations due to coronavirus

(CNN) – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is forcing the Army to temporarily close its recruiting stations.

To replace in-person recruiting, the army is shifting gears to do it virtually for the time being. They said using social media platforms can be very effective. The new strategy is designed to help protect soldiers and recruits from the coronavirus.

Armed Forces Career Centers will be closed for at least 15 days. So far, there are 45 confirmed coronavirus cases in the army.

The Army is adopting new extensive screening procedures for new recruits. It’s all part of their policy to keep the virus from spreading through the military.