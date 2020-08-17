Assistant teacher at Clinton Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An assistant teacher at Northside Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Clinton Public School District.

After contact tracing was completed, no students or staff members have been found to be in close contact with the individual and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine.

School administrators have contacted parents of students in the classes that have been affected.

This is CPSD’s second positive case since the start of school on August 13 and first positive case of an instructional staff member. As of now, no students have tested positive for the virus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

