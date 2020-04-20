Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Salvation Army to feed families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army in Jackson to feed families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“As the federal guidelines to maintain social distancing were extended through April 30, unemployment will likely continue to rise and children may not have access to school meals in the foreseeable future,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy Vice President of public affairs. “Atmos Energy is committed to helping our communities, and we made this donation to support families who need assistance in finding their next meal.”

“I’ve been a Salvation Army officer for almost 30 years, and this is the greatest need I’ve seen in all those years,” said Major Robert Lyle, Corps Officer over The Salvation Army of Jackson. “This help from Atmos will go a long way in allowing us to help people put food on their table. This is a great community. This is a great community need, but we are a great Salvation Army because of community partners like Atmos.”

Atmos also donated $10,000 to United Way of the Capital Area to help feed families.

“Our region feels the emotional and economic effects of this pandemic, and we are so very appreciative for Atmos Energy’s generous contribution to the fight against hunger,” said Dr. Ira Murray, President and CEO of United Way of the Capital Area. “We are now even better equipped to fulfill our mission and make sure that those in our community who need a helping hand have access to nutritious meals for themselves and their families.”