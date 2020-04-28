Atmos Energy donates to Mississippi nonprofits for coronavirus response and relief

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund announced $1.5 million in donations to quickly support feeding programs through various nonprofits, helping students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak by providing access to a steady supply of nutritious meals during these uncertain times.

“It’s an honor to be able to help our communities during this pandemic,” said Bobby Morgan Atmos Energy Vice President of public affairs. “We continue to be grateful to the wonderful work these relief agencies are engaged in and we will find further ways to support Mississippi families and critical workers throughout this crisis.”

Atmos Energy contributed to the following: