Atmos Energy & Newk’s Eatery team up to feed healthcare heroes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy and Newk’s Eatery teamed up on Tuesday to provide meals to Mississippi healthcare heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This was part of National Nurses Week.

The meals were donated to the following hospitals on Tuesday:

  • UMMC Grenada
  • Monroe Healthcare Hospital Amory
  • Northwest Regional Medical Center Clarksdale
  • Bolivar County Hospital Cleveland
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital Columbus
  • Delta Regional Hospital Greenville
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Jackson
  • Anderson Regional Medical Center Meridian
  • Rush Memorial Hospital Meridian
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital Southaven
  • Oktibbeha Regional Medical Center Starkville
  • North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo
  • North Mississippi Medical Center West Point
  • St. Dominic Memorial Hospital Jackson
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital Jackson
  • Merit Natchez Natchez
  • Jackson Merit Central Jackson

Atmos and Newk’s will donate meals to the following hospitals on Wednesday, May 13:

  • George Regional Health System Lucedale
  • Greenwood Leflore Hospital

