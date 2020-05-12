Atmos Energy & Newk’s Eatery team up to feed healthcare heroes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy and Newk’s Eatery teamed up on Tuesday to provide meals to Mississippi healthcare heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This was part of National Nurses Week.

The meals were donated to the following hospitals on Tuesday:

UMMC Grenada

Monroe Healthcare Hospital Amory

Northwest Regional Medical Center Clarksdale

Bolivar County Hospital Cleveland

Baptist Memorial Hospital Columbus

Delta Regional Hospital Greenville

University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Jackson

Anderson Regional Medical Center Meridian

Rush Memorial Hospital Meridian

Baptist Memorial Hospital Southaven

Oktibbeha Regional Medical Center Starkville

North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo

North Mississippi Medical Center West Point

St. Dominic Memorial Hospital Jackson

Baptist Memorial Hospital Jackson

Merit Natchez Natchez

Jackson Merit Central Jackson

Atmos and Newk’s will donate meals to the following hospitals on Wednesday, May 13: