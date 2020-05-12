Atmos Energy & Newk’s Eatery team up to feed healthcare heroes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy and Newk’s Eatery teamed up on Tuesday to provide meals to Mississippi healthcare heroes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This was part of National Nurses Week.
The meals were donated to the following hospitals on Tuesday:
- UMMC Grenada
- Monroe Healthcare Hospital Amory
- Northwest Regional Medical Center Clarksdale
- Bolivar County Hospital Cleveland
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Columbus
- Delta Regional Hospital Greenville
- University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Jackson
- Anderson Regional Medical Center Meridian
- Rush Memorial Hospital Meridian
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Southaven
- Oktibbeha Regional Medical Center Starkville
- North Mississippi Medical Center Tupelo
- North Mississippi Medical Center West Point
- St. Dominic Memorial Hospital Jackson
- Baptist Memorial Hospital Jackson
- Merit Natchez Natchez
- Jackson Merit Central Jackson
Atmos and Newk’s will donate meals to the following hospitals on Wednesday, May 13:
- George Regional Health System Lucedale
- Greenwood Leflore Hospital