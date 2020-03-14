Atmos Energy suspends natural gas disconnections due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections due to coronavirus concerns.

“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety and culture have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy. “We will maintain our attention to detail and our sense of urgency as we stand ready to take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”

For more information, Atmos Energy’s customer service team is available at 888-286-6700.