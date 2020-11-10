Attala County students to learn remotely due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The superintendent of the Attala County School District said students will take part in virtual learning for two weeks due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Superintendent Kyla Hammond said there has been at least one coronavirus case in each school. Students will learn from home from Monday, November 9 to Friday, November 20. They will be off November 23 through 27 for Thanksgiving.

Hammond said students will return to school on Monday, November 30.

