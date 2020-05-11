Attorney General Fitch extends disability funds to first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a temporary emergency rule change to allow first responders to make claims for financial assistance with the Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighters Disability Benefits Trust Fund when they contract COVID-19 on duty.

“Our first responders stand on the front lines in this pandemic, ready to protect us and our families,” said Fitch. “We must do everything we can to support them. By instituting this temporary rule change, we can give them and their families peace of mind when their sacrifices in the field during this crisis impact their ability to work.”

The Trust Fund is administered by the Office of the Attorney General. It pays disability benefits to career and volunteer firefighters and law enforcement officers when they sustain injuries in the line of duty and cannot work.

Under this emergency rule change, a first responder who contracts COVID-19 on duty may be able to access this assistance, as well. To view to temporary rule change, click here.



To find out more or to file a claim, contact General Fitch’s Office at (601) 359-6766 or LEOFFFund@ago.ms.gov.