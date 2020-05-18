Breaking News
Attorney General Fitch sues China over COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch officially filed a lawsuit against the People’s Republic of China in regards to their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 30 page lawsuit, Fitch is suing the country, it’s health commission and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The suit is seeking damages for all Mississippians on two counts: violations of the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act and violations of the Mississippi Antitrust Law.

Fitch claims China’s leaders lied about the virus’ spread and “distracted the world” while they hoarded PPE to resell at inflated prices.

