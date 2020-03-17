Attorney General: the decision to postpone senate runoff is up to Gov. Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid the coronavirus crisis, The United States Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville is set to take place on March 31, 2020.

Sunday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill sent out a release seeking an emergency opinion from the Attorney General’s office to postpone the Alabama U.S. Senate runoff election due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuesday, Attorney General Steve Marshall released an opinion as requested by Merrill.

Within Marshall’s facts and analysis of the opinion piece, he notes that on March 13, the governor issued a proclamation that a “state public health emergency exists in the state of Alabama” as a result of the emergency of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) within in the state. This comes as the state has a total of 39 cases, 21 of which are in Jefferson County.

Under the ‘State of Emergency,’ under AEMA Governor Kay Ivey has the authority to certify the results of a runoff election that has been postponed and rescheduled due to a public health emergency.

In conclusion, the Secretary of State may certify the results of a secondary primary election (runoff) that has been postponed and rescheduled by the Governor pursuant to the Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955.