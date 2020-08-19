AU fraternity and sorority dorm floor under COVID-19 quarantine

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University fraternity and one floor of a sorority dorm are now under a mandatory two-week quarantine after an undisclosed number of students tested positive for COVID-19.
News 3 is told Auburn University will release more information Wednesday. Initial reports indicate the total number of students impacted is less than 75.
The news comes just several hours after AU announced face coverings are now mandatory on campus, both indoors and outside. Masks have been mandatory inside for a while. The only exceptions are for designated areas and approved medical reasons.
News 3 will continue to follow the story.
