Austria, Croatia report first virus cases, both from Italy

BERLIN (AP) – Authorities in Austria and Croatia confirmed the first COVID-19 cases in their countries Tuesday involving people who had recently traveled from virus-hit parts of neighboring Italy.
Authorities in the western Austrian state of Tyrol said a woman and a man from Italy’s Bergamo region had driven to Austria in their private car Friday.
The 24-year-old woman fell ill Saturday and developed a fever Sunday. Her 24-year-old boyfriend got a fever and a sore throat Sunday. Both are being kept in isolation at an Innsbruck hospital, where their condition is stable.
Croatian authorities also reported their first case, in a man who had recently been to Italy.