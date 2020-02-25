Austria, Croatia report first virus cases, both from Italy

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

BERLIN (AP) – Authorities in Austria and Croatia confirmed the first COVID-19 cases in their countries Tuesday involving people who had recently traveled from virus-hit parts of neighboring Italy.

Authorities in the western Austrian state of Tyrol said a woman and a man from Italy’s Bergamo region had driven to Austria in their private car Friday.

The 24-year-old woman fell ill Saturday and developed a fever Sunday. Her 24-year-old boyfriend got a fever and a sore throat Sunday. Both are being kept in isolation at an Innsbruck hospital, where their condition is stable.

Croatian authorities also reported their first case, in a man who had recently been to Italy.