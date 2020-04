JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the community is rallying together to protect the most vulnerable and the elderly.

Among that group is those that may be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

12 News talked to Adina Welker, who is the Longest Day coordinator with the Mississippi Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and Kristen Davis, who is the program coordinator. They discussed tips to help balance the disease with the COVID-19 pandemic.