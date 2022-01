KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala announced COVID-19 vaccines will be offered on Tuesday, February 1.

Shots will be provided from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the hospital’s lobby.

Breezy News reported all three boosters will be available. Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination and insurance cards.

Children age 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.