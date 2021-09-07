Baptist expands access to monoclonal antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Baptist Medical Group announced access has been expanded to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (mAb) injections in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

According to the group, this announcement comes as part of an overall effort to expand access to mAb therapy by Baptist Memorial Health Care, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting the effects of this illness on our community have been our priorities during the past year and a half,” said Jillian Foster, system pharmacy administrator for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “Monoclonal antibody treatment has proven to be an effective tool in reducing hospitalizations, especially among those at high risk for severe illness. But to have the greatest impact and do the most good, we need to continue to make this treatment available to everyone who qualifies in our community.

Patients can call 855-733-8863 to confirm eligibility and schedule a telehealth appointment, or go to MyChart to schedule a visit.