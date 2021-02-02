Baptist Medical Center receives PPE donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frontline workers at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson received cutting edge personal protective equipment (PPE) on Tuesday that will keep them safer while caring for patients with COVID-19.

The hospital received 50 full-face air purifying respirators. Officials said the technology is more reliable than an N-95 mask, and the positive pressure system filters out 99.97 percent of particles.

The PPE delivery is thanks to a collaboration with Hunter Engineering and Dr. Jennifer DeLaney, with Washington University Medical Center.

“Sometimes one of the reasons N-95 masks fail is because they don’t fit tightly. I think we’ve all had the experience where our glasses fog up. This doesn’t require a tight fit, because it’s a positive pressure system. It’s pumping air out so that you can’t breath in air from the outside that hasn’t been filter,” stated Dr. DeLaney.

The doctor said the new masks have more benefits. They’re considered more comfortable, reusable and more sustainable.