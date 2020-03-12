Baptist releases visitor guidelines due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Medical Center released the following visitor guidelines due to the coronavirs:
- Any patient visitor with respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should stay home. Special circumstances may be considered.
- We strongly recommend limiting the number of visitors to two per patient.
- Hospitals should use discretion and may screen visitors for signs and symptoms of infection.
While you are a visitor:
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Or, sneeze into the crook of your arm.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet).
Visitors to COVID-19 patients will be limited on a case by case method.