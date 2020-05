MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is being sued by a Madison barbershop owner.

Last week, Madison police cited Mike Land for opening his business, despite the governor’s order to keep barbershops, hair salons and nail salons closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Land said he opened his business to give his employees a way to earn money. He’s suing the governor and Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, saying the order and the action of police violated his constitutional rights.