JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children between the ages of six months and four years can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Children’s of Mississippi’s Batson Kids Clinic on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Vaccinations for children in this age group began July 5 at the clinic, located at 421 S. Stadium Drive in Jackson.

In Mississippi as well as nationally, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise again this summer. In the U.S., nearly 76,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the week ending June 30.

For children receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine who are between 4 and 5 years old, an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows for the two-dose series or three doses, each of which are a tenth of the adult dose. The vaccine had been authorized for use in individuals 5 years of age and older.

Palmer advises parents with questions about vaccinations to consult with their pediatrician. Parents can make vaccination appointments for their children online at umc.edu/healthcare/make-an-appointment or by calling (601) 815-5300 or (888) 815-2005.