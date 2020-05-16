Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
Live Now
Gov. Reeves to host virtual graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

BBB warns of ‘quarantine puppy’ scam

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams, where people advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.

Scammers convince would-be-owners to provide the money up front or make excuses about why they can’t see the pet in person. A woman reported losing more than $1,000 to two different puppy scammers in April.

To avoid these scams, don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person, avoid wiring money and avoid using a cash app or gift card.

Would-be-owners are encouraged to reach out to a local animal shelter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories