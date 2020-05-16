BBB warns of ‘quarantine puppy’ scam

(CNN) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a recent spike of quarantine puppy scams, where people advertise on websites for animals that don’t exist or are never shipped.

Scammers convince would-be-owners to provide the money up front or make excuses about why they can’t see the pet in person. A woman reported losing more than $1,000 to two different puppy scammers in April.

To avoid these scams, don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person, avoid wiring money and avoid using a cash app or gift card.

Would-be-owners are encouraged to reach out to a local animal shelter.