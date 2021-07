BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – MGM Resorts temporarily updated its employee mask policy for Beau Rivage and Gold Strike due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

According to officials, all employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be required to wear face masks effected Thursday, July 29.

Signs are posted in the casinos to encourage guests and employees to wear masks when indoors. Masks will be available for guests at Beau Rivage and Gold Strike.