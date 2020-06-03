Belhaven University announces plan to open campus to prospective students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University announced plans for prospective students, student-athletes, adults and graduate students to visit their respective campus for tours and individual appointments beginning the week of June 8, 2020.

While the university will continue to offer virtual visits, prospective students will be able to tour the physical campuses and speak to counselors in-person.

Dr. Kevin Russell, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing, said, “As we are eager to welcome students back to in-person classes on August 24, this is simply the next step in our slow and measured process to best serve our students in a safe manner.”

Belhaven University will offer visits by appointment and follow recommended health and government standards including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Students can contact the following locations for more information and to request a visit: