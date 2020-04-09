Belhaven University announces testing waivers for advanced education degrees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University will temporarily waive Masters of Arts in Teaching (MAT) and Graduate Records Examination (GRE) testing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The waiver is for students applying to graduate and doctoral education programs for summer and fall 2020.
Belhaven School of Education Dean Dr. David Hand said, “The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has given a suspension of the Praxis testing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They determined that there was going to be a challenge once testing centers were unable to remain open which could cause major issues in receiving test scores in a timely manner. MDE did not want to hinder individuals from pursuing their teacher education certificates realizing the need for teachers in the state.”