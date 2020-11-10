JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Belhaven University’s Theatre Department has found creative ways to safely showcase plays.
The university is using streaming services and video production to share their plays with viewers.
12 News talked to Dr. Elissa Sartwell, Chair of the Belhaven University Theatre Department, about what the university is doing behind the scenes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Border wall construction forging ahead with Biden months away from taking office
- Mask mandate issued for Town of Terry
- Belhaven University finds creative ways to showcase plays amid pandemic
- Worker dies after forklift falls off Missouri bridge with him inside
- Fate of the Affordable Care Act lies in Supreme Court’s hands