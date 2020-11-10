Belhaven University finds creative ways to showcase plays amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Belhaven University’s Theatre Department has found creative ways to safely showcase plays.

The university is using streaming services and video production to share their plays with viewers.

12 News talked to Dr. Elissa Sartwell, Chair of the Belhaven University Theatre Department, about what the university is doing behind the scenes.

