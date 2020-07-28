Belhaven University offering free master’s degrees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belhaven University announced it will give its traditional students full-tuition scholarships for any of the university’s online master’s degrees.

“In the midst of this dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections, we cannot operate in normal ways and expect a good outcome,” said Belhaven University Dr. Roger Parrott. “I’m thrilled we can be the only university in America responding to COVID-19 with such an innovative solution that will propel our students academically and in their future careers.”

The scholarship is for freshmen, transfers and all returning students who enroll for the fall semester’s traditional campus program. Students must also stay enrolled every semester as a full-time, traditional-campus student until they graduate from Belhaven University. The full-tuition scholarship can be used for any of Belhaven University’s Online Master’s Degrees.

Classes begin August 24. Belhaven’s Admission Department can be reached at admission@belhaven.edu or 1-800-960-5940.

LATEST STORIES: