Belhaven University Singing Christmas Tree canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Belhaven University announced the cancellation of this year’s performance of the Belhaven University Singing Christmas Tree. The decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Many families have made this special event a tradition and look forward to it every year. We considered every possible option, but in the end, it was clear that the safety of our students and the surrounding community would be at risk no matter the solution. The safety of our students and their families, is without question, our top priority.” said Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott.

Traditional students will not be returning to campus after Thanksgiving. This limitation made it impossible to produce the musical tradition the first weekend of December.

Vice President for University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell said, “The Belhaven University Singing Christmas Tree is an event that we love giving to the community. Canceling this year’s singing Christmas tree is a disappointment for many, especially us, but we are excited about the prospects of a new year and new possibilities. We are hopeful that next year’s performance will be possible and we look forward to picking up where we left-off.”

LATEST STORIES: