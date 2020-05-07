Belhaven University to help Mississippi students with scholarships

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to support Mississippi students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Belhaven University is guaranteeing a minimum of $12,500 in scholarships and grants to Mississippi Class of 2020 high school graduates and community college transfers.

School leaders said The Haven Promise will assure that entering freshmen will receive a minimum of $50,000 in scholarships and grants over four years. The Haven Promise is available for:

Class of 2020 graduates at any Mississippi public, private or charter high school

Class of 2020 home school graduates who are Mississippi residents

Transfer students from any Mississippi community or junior college

Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott said, “Since our founding, Belhaven has been a leader in Mississippi through our 138-year history – being a pioneer in educating women, racial reconciliation, adult education, and online learning. But our roots are always in serving traditional age students of Mississippi, with a high quality, affordable Christian education. This scholarship puts our roots even deeper.”

The Haven Promise guarantees a minimum of $12,500 in annual scholarships and grants for up to four years for incoming freshmen and two years for transfer students who are enrolling full-time at Belhaven University in Fall 2020. All applicants will be automatically evaluated for additional scholarship and grant opportunities.

“Belhaven University understands that students and their families have unique challenges right now,” said Associate Vice President for Enrollment Suzanne Sullivan. “The Haven Promise is intended to help students who wish to stay local this fall. Being from Mississippi, I believe it is important to keep our students in state for their higher education experience. We strive to know each of our students and give them the tools they need to be successful in the classroom, as well as, prepare them for their chosen career field.”

All recipients of The Haven Promise must enroll during the Fall 2020 semester at the Jackson residential campus and be seeking their first bachelor degree. This scholarship is not available for students enrolling in online programs, or adult and graduate programs in Jackson, DeSoto County, Chattanooga, or Dalton.

For more information on The Haven Promise, contact an admission specialist today at 601-968-5940 or email admission@belhaven.edu.